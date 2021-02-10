iQIYI (IQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. iQIYI has set its Q4 2020

Investors interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iQIYI stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.

Several research analysts have commented on IQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

