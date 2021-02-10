iQIYI (IQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. iQIYI has set its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
iQIYI stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.