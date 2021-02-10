Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post $139.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.76 million and the highest is $144.02 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $138.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $576.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $571.69 million to $580.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $607.65 million, with estimates ranging from $594.79 million to $615.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $2,273,141.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,414.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

