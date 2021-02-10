Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report sales of $139.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.76 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $138.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $576.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.69 million to $580.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $607.65 million, with estimates ranging from $594.79 million to $615.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,979,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 359,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

