iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 to $3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.635 billion to $1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRBT. Northland Securities cut shares of iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of IRBT stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.20. iRobot has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

