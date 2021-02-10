Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.