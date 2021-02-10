iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Increased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 820.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,126 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,978,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,452,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,812,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,413,000 after acquiring an additional 320,659 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,765. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.83 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.83.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

