iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.17

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.17 and last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 157058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 122.0% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 279,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 153,814 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 461.2% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 262,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 215,383 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

