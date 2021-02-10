iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 6,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67.

