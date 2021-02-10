iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.23

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $734,000.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

