iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 6,421,890 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.