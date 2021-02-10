iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,466 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 8.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 6,421,890 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

