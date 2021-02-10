iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $133,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after buying an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,421,890 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

