iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.9% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $434,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 6,421,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51.

