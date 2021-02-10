iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.9% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $434,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 6,421,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.