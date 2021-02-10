iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $393.74

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $393.74 and last traded at $393.02, with a volume of 41287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $391.72.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

