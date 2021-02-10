iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,395,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $393.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $392.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

