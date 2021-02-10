iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $391.72 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $392.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

