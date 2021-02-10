iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 168.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $391.43. 59,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $392.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

