iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $393.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $392.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

