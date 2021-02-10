iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $259,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $391.49. 150,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.63 and its 200 day moving average is $354.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $392.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

