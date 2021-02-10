iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $393.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $392.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.