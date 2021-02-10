iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $62,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.39. 87,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,772. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $252.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

