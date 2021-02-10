iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $34.42. 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned 1.00% of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.