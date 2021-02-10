iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.61

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.61 and last traded at $98.88, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

