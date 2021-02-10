iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Copperleaf Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 5.8% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,789,000 after buying an additional 3,359,008 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,642 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,312 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 801,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daido Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,662,000.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.13. 16,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $90.45.

