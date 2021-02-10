iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.91. 1,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,307. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03.

