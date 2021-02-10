iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Acquired by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000.

IBDN stock remained flat at $$25.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

