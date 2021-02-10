iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,032. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $154.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.