iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Hits New 52-Week High at $247.16

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $247.16 and last traded at $247.16, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

