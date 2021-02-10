iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA) Trading 1.3% Higher

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.14 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.09 ($0.09). 313,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 932,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.82.

