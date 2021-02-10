iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lifted by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 929,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,950,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

