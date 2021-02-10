iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.93

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.93 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 99464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,659,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after buying an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

