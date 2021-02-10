iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1,210.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,592 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 412,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

