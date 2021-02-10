iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Reduced by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,976 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $28,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 563,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after buying an additional 68,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 991,280 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42.

