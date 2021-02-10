iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,920 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 785,032 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,176,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,690,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. 7,136,625 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.