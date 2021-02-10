iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $72,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. 1,904,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,976,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

