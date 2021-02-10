iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)’s share price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.25 and last traded at $80.18. Approximately 1,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $80.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

