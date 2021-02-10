iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.31. 4,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,967,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.