iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.24

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.24 and last traded at $59.19, with a volume of 72283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

