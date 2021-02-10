iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,265,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 331,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after buying an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after buying an additional 232,784 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average is $108.89.

