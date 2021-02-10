iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 12-Month High at $223.52

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $223.52 and last traded at $223.25, with a volume of 3696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 84,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 639,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 388,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

