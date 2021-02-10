iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,484,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $229.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

