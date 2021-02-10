iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 492.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,682 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,484,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $229.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

