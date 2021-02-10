iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Lifted by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 433.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 0.9% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.89. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $236.68.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

