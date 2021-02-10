iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $236.81

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $236.81 and last traded at $235.51, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

