iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Copperleaf Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 524.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,426 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 8.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 679,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,594. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

