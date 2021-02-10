iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $180.55

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.20, with a volume of 1108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.81.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.