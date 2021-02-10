Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.57

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $5.60. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 10,163 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

