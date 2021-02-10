J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDO. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,219. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

