J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust makes up approximately 0.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 366,625 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,227 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 745,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 102,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 49,747 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVC. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,278. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

