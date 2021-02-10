J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases 40,890 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 295.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.6% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.82. 125,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,755,294. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

